New York metro reaches 394,300 tech roles, overtakes Bay Area
The New York metro area has officially overtaken the San Francisco Bay Area as the top metro area for tech jobs, according to an August CBRE report.
The New York metro area now boasts 394,300 tech roles, more than any other US metro area, after its tech workforce grew by over 30,000 between 2022 and 2025.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area actually lost nearly 24,000 tech jobs in that same period.
Majority work outside traditional tech firms
What's fueling New York City's surge? It's not just big-name tech firms.
Only about one-third of local tech workers are at traditional tech companies: the rest are landing gigs in finance, media, and other industries that rely on digital skills.
Plus, with AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic expanding, the city's becoming even more attractive (though high living costs remain a challenge for many).