New York metro reaches 394,300 tech roles, overtakes Bay Area

The New York metro area has officially overtaken the San Francisco Bay Area as the top metro area for tech jobs, according to an August CBRE report.

The New York metro area now boasts 394,300 tech roles, more than any other US metro area, after its tech workforce grew by over 30,000 between 2022 and 2025.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area actually lost nearly 24,000 tech jobs in that same period.