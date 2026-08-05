New York Times adds 280,000 digital subscribers, totals 13.35 million
The New York Times added 280,000 new digital-only subscribers in the second quarter of 2026, less than expected and down from last quarter.
Even with big news like the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and the FIFA World Cup, growth slowed, bringing their total to 13.35 million.
Investors weren't thrilled, and NYT's share price dropped by more than 13%.
NYT expects slower digital subscription growth
CEO Meredith Kopit Levien pointed to fewer clicks coming from platforms like Google, which has hit even big publishers hard.
Free FIFA World Cup coverage on The Athletic brought in record readers but didn't boost subscriptions much.
Looking ahead, NYT expects slower digital subscription revenue growth than analysts hoped, though ad revenue is up.
Their goal? Hit 15 million subscribers by the end of next year, which means they'll need to pick up the pace.