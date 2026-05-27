Newcleo to go public in $2.4 billion NewHold Investment merger

Newcleo, Oklo to study plutonium fuel

CEO Stefano Buono says the merger will let them ramp up building reactors and making fuel across Europe and the US.

They're also teaming up with Sam Altman-backed Oklo to explore the potential use of Cold War-era plutonium as reactor fuel, a move that shows off their expertise in nuclear recycling.

Existing shareholders keep all their shares, and Goldman Sachs is acting as lead placement agent.