Newcleo to go public in $2.4 billion NewHold Investment merger
Business
Newcleo, a company working on next-generation nuclear reactors, just announced it's going public by merging with NewHold Investment Corp. III.
The $2.4 billion deal could bring in up to $429 million and help speed up their plans to roll out safer, more sustainable nuclear technology using recycled fuel.
Newcleo, Oklo to study plutonium fuel
CEO Stefano Buono says the merger will let them ramp up building reactors and making fuel across Europe and the US.
They're also teaming up with Sam Altman-backed Oklo to explore the potential use of Cold War-era plutonium as reactor fuel, a move that shows off their expertise in nuclear recycling.
Existing shareholders keep all their shares, and Goldman Sachs is acting as lead placement agent.