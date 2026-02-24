NewsBytes recommends: Highlights from Bharat Fintech Summit 2026
The Bharat Fintech Summit 2026 took over Mumbai on February 10-11, bringing together over 3,600 attendees to talk all things digital finance.
With more than 250 speakers and nearly a hundred sessions, the event covered everything from payments and investments to lending.
From UPI monetization to MSME lending
UIDAI Chairman Neelkanth Mishra kicked things off by highlighting how Aadhaar is shaping India's digital money scene.
Day one buzzed with talks on UPI monetization and MSME lending, plus the launch of a big report on supply chain finance.
Day two shifted focus to AI in credit decisions, regtech trends, cross-border payments, and data privacy rules.
Where to catch the summit buzz
The summit wasn't just about talks—70+ startup-investor meetings happened live.
The Fintech Excellence Awards also celebrated innovators like Ketan Gaikwad (RXIL) and Shruti Aggarwal (StashFIN) for making payments and lending smarter.
For anyone interested in where India's digital finance is headed next, this was the place to be.