Nexchip Semiconductor to raise about $890 million in Hong Kong IPO Business Jun 30, 2026

Nexchip Semiconductor, a major Chinese chipmaker, is looking to raise about $890 million through its upcoming IPO in Hong Kong.

The company plans to start trading on July 10, 2026, offering more than 216 million shares.

This move reflects a bigger wave of Chinese tech companies turning to Hong Kong's lively market for funding.