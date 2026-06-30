Nexchip Semiconductor to raise about $890 million in Hong Kong IPO
Business
Nexchip Semiconductor, a major Chinese chipmaker, is looking to raise about $890 million through its upcoming IPO in Hong Kong.
The company plans to start trading on July 10, 2026, offering more than 216 million shares.
This move reflects a bigger wave of Chinese tech companies turning to Hong Kong's lively market for funding.
Nexchip earmarks proceeds for chip R&D
More than half of Nexchip's IPO funds are set aside for research and boosting its chip technology, with some supporting AI-related production.
Big names like a unit of Chery Automobile are already on board as cornerstone investors, showing strong industry support.