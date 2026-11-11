Nexperia at Munich fair warns AI demand strains chip supplies

Automakers are really struggling with these shortages.

Nexperia's interim CEO Stefan Tilger pointed out that some competitors had shifted capacity away from the commodity semiconductors supplied by Nexperia, making things worse for everyone else.

STMicroelectronics's CEO Jean-Marc Chery echoed this, saying foundries and chip-packaging companies are now giving priority to AI and robotics over automotive or industrial needs.

Even though STMicroelectronics has a manufacturing footprint to help soften the blow, demand for AI still outpaces investment in essential older tech like diodes and transistors.