NextEra Energy, Brookfield plan $100 billion Paducah data center campus

Transforming a former nuclear site into an AI hub is a big move for both companies.

NextEra says the project fulfills the Trump administration's "Ratepayer Protection Pledge," which means businesses, not households, will cover higher energy costs.

Brookfield's CEO Bruce Flatt said the Department of Energy Paducah Site will be the seed of their plan to invest $100 billion in AI infrastructure, and just one gigawatt from this campus could power about 750,000 homes.

Brookfield will own and run the site, aiming to finish by 2032.