NextEra Energy, Brookfield plan $100 billion Paducah data center campus
NextEra Energy, Brookfield, and other companies are joining forces to build a gigantic $100 billion data center campus in Paducah, Kentucky.
Set on the site of an old US Department of Energy uranium plant, this project is all about powering the next wave of AI tech.
The campus will offer 1.8 gigawatts of data center capacity, fueled by 2 gigawatts of natural gas, and backed up by 2.6 gigawatts of battery storage from NextEra.
Brookfield will own and run site
Transforming a former nuclear site into an AI hub is a big move for both companies.
NextEra says the project fulfills the Trump administration's "Ratepayer Protection Pledge," which means businesses, not households, will cover higher energy costs.
Brookfield's CEO Bruce Flatt said the Department of Energy Paducah Site will be the seed of their plan to invest $100 billion in AI infrastructure, and just one gigawatt from this campus could power about 750,000 homes.
Brookfield will own and run the site, aiming to finish by 2032.