Neysa raises $1.2B to build India's AI cloud

Neysa's mission is to provide a secure, local AI cloud

Launched recently, Neysa builds powerful GPU-based infrastructure so businesses and researchers can train and run AI models right here in India—no need to send data overseas.

They're starting with 1,200 GPUs but have big plans to ramp up to over 20,000 soon.

The new funds will mostly go into expanding this tech backbone and making sure everything runs smoothly and securely.