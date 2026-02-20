Neysa raises $1.2B to build India's AI cloud
Neysa, a young AI cloud platform from India, just scored a massive $1.2 billion in funding.
Blackstone is leading the charge with $600 million in equity and another $600 million coming as debt, grabbing a majority stake.
Neysa's mission is to provide a secure, local AI cloud
Launched recently, Neysa builds powerful GPU-based infrastructure so businesses and researchers can train and run AI models right here in India—no need to send data overseas.
They're starting with 1,200 GPUs but have big plans to ramp up to over 20,000 soon.
The new funds will mostly go into expanding this tech backbone and making sure everything runs smoothly and securely.
A vote of confidence for the Indian AI ecosystem
Alongside Blackstone, the round brought in investors like Teachers's Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets, and Nexus Venture Partners—all showing strong faith in India's homegrown AI ambitions.