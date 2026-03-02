Neysa raises $1.2B to supercharge India's AI infrastructure Business Mar 02, 2026

Neysa, an Indian AI infrastructure startup founded by Sharad Sanghi, has secured commitments totaling up to $1.2 billion, comprising $600 million of equity commitments and up to $600 million of debt subject to documentation.

The round was led by Blackstone (now holding a majority stake) and several big-name co-investors, with half the money coming from equity and the rest via debt.

Neysa's mission? Power up India's AI scene by making it easier for companies and government bodies to train and run AI models right here at home.