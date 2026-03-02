Neysa raises $1.2B to supercharge India's AI infrastructure
Neysa, an Indian AI infrastructure startup founded by Sharad Sanghi, has secured commitments totaling up to $1.2 billion, comprising $600 million of equity commitments and up to $600 million of debt subject to documentation.
The round was led by Blackstone (now holding a majority stake) and several big-name co-investors, with half the money coming from equity and the rest via debt.
Neysa's mission? Power up India's AI scene by making it easier for companies and government bodies to train and run AI models right here at home.
Funding will help Neysa scale its GPU capacity significantly
This funding values Neysa at $1.4 billion and will help them scale from 1,200 to over 20,000 GPUs—a huge leap for their tech backbone.
Their main platform, Velocis, blends high-performance hardware with smart AI tools and security features.
Neysa already works with clients across finance, tech, healthcare, and public services—and most of this cash is going straight into building out massive GPU clusters plus all the networking muscle needed to keep things running smoothly.