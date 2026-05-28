NHAI plans monetization of 17 major highways totalling 1,692.5km
NHAI is gearing up to cash in on 17 major highways, stretching over 1,692.5km across nine states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
These busy routes are big for trade and travel, and the plan is to bring in private investment using toll-operate-transfer (TOT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) models.
NHAI lists NH-20 NH-9 NH-34 stretches
Some of the highlighted stretches include Hazaribagh-Barhi-Koderma on NH-20 (68.8km), Delhi-Haryana border to Rohtak on NH-9 (52km), and Aligarh to Kanpur on NH-34 (283.8km).
NHAI says it will stick to structured processes for transparency and efficient management under TOT and InvIT frameworks.
Just so you know, this plan does not cover highways set aside for Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) FY 2026-27.