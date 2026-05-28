NHAI plans monetization of 17 major highways totalling 1,692.5km

NHAI lists NH-20 NH-9 NH-34 stretches

Some of the highlighted stretches include Hazaribagh-Barhi-Koderma on NH-20 (68.8km), Delhi-Haryana border to Rohtak on NH-9 (52km), and Aligarh to Kanpur on NH-34 (283.8km).

NHAI says it will stick to structured processes for transparency and efficient management under TOT and InvIT frameworks.

Just so you know, this plan does not cover highways set aside for Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) FY 2026-27.