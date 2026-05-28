NHAI to monetize 1,700km across 9 states to raise 35,000cr
Business
NHAI is gearing up to monetize nearly 1,700km of highways across nine states by the end of FY2027.
The goal? To bring in about ₹35,000 crore for the government using TOT and InvIT models.
These stretches are important routes with heavy traffic: think Delhi/Haryana border-Rohtak, Hisar-Dabwali, and Varanasi-Birnon.
NHAI says process transparent, Raajmarg later
NHAI says the process will be transparent and help upgrade infrastructure while boosting logistics efficiency.
More private investment is expected, which could mean better roads for everyone.
Plus, stretches under its new Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust will be monetized later, showing a phased approach to making the most of highway assets.