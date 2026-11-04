NHPC posts ₹1,549cr July-September 2026 net, shares dip 1.07%

NHPC, the government's big hydropower company, just posted a huge 51.7% jump in net profit for July-September 2026, up to ₹1,549 crore from last year's ₹1,021 crore.

Revenue also shot up by a solid 33.2%, hitting ₹4,483 crore.

Oddly enough though, even with these strong numbers, NHPC's stock price dipped slightly by about 1.07% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.