NHPC posts ₹1,549cr July-September 2026 net, shares dip 1.07%
Business
NHPC, the government's big hydropower company, just posted a huge 51.7% jump in net profit for July-September 2026, up to ₹1,549 crore from last year's ₹1,021 crore.
Revenue also shot up by a solid 33.2%, hitting ₹4,483 crore.
Oddly enough though, even with these strong numbers, NHPC's stock price dipped slightly by about 1.07% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
NHPC EBITDA up 41.9%, margin 64.2%
NHPC isn't just sitting still: it's making more money before expenses too.
Its EBITDA (basically earnings before lots of deductions) jumped 41.9%, and its EBITDA margin expanded to 64.2% from 60.2%.
The company continues to focus on selling power in bulk and pushing power trading, pretty much right in line with what everyone wants for a greener future.