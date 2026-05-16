NHPC Q4 profit jumps 68% to ₹1,549cr FY26 profit ₹4,220cr
NHPC, the government hydropower giant, just posted a 68% jump in Q4 profit: ₹1,549 crore this time, compared to ₹920 crore last year. The boost came from higher income.
For the full year, profits climbed to ₹4,220 crore and total income also grew.
With results like these, NHPC's board approved a final dividend of 21 paise per equity share for FY26.
NHPC adds record 1,850 MW capacity
In FY 2025-26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026), NHPC added its highest-ever annual capacity (1,850 MW), launching three major plants including Subansiri Lower and Parbati-II.
Counting all its ventures, NHPC now runs 31 power stations with a total installed capacity of 9,333 MW.
And they're not slowing down: 17 more projects are already under construction to add even more clean energy in the coming years.