NHSRCL announces 224 jobs for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor Business Jun 24, 2026

Big news if you're looking for a career boost: NHSRCL is offering 224 jobs for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train.

Roles range from engineering and station operations to IT and security.

If you're 45 or younger and have at least three years of experience in operation and maintenance activities related to railway, metro or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects, this could be your chance.