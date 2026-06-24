NHSRCL announces 224 jobs for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor
Big news if you're looking for a career boost: NHSRCL is offering 224 jobs for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, India's first bullet train.
Roles range from engineering and station operations to IT and security.
If you're 45 or younger and have at least three years of experience in operation and maintenance activities related to railway, metro or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects, this could be your chance.
NHSRCL openings include engineers managers controllers
Openings include Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical, Signaling), Station and Train Managers, and Depot and Operations Controllers.
You'll need a BE/BTech or a three-year diploma in the relevant field, and selection involves an online test, document check, and medical exam.
Apply on the NHSRCL website: the executive roles deadline is July 9, 2026; the non-executive roles deadline is July 14, 2026.
The bullet train aims to launch on August 15, 2027, cutting Mumbai-Ahmedabad travel time to nearly two hours.