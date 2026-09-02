NIACL, IFCI shares jump 12% on NSE IPO buzz

IFCI, a public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC), witnessed its shares rise 12% to hit a high of ₹97.72 per share on the NSE.

The company owns a 52% stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), which has a 4.4% stake in NSE.

Meanwhile, NIACL's shares also jumped by 6.8%, reaching ₹198.50 per share during Wednesday's trading session, amid the same IPO speculation.