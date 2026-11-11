Nicobar aims ₹1,000 cr revenue over 5 to 6 years
Nicobar, the lifestyle brand started by Raul Rai and Simran Lal, wants to hit ₹1,000 crore in revenue over the next five to six years.
Their growth plan? Open seven to 10 new stores every year, nearly doubling their current 34-store network, and ramp up their corporate gifting business along the way.
Nicobar self-funded, plans about 75 stores
They're aiming for about 75 stores, focusing on premium spots and expanding their lineup of clothing, homeware, and jewelry.
Around one-third of Nicobar's sales already come from online shoppers.
The brand is proudly self-funded with no plans to bring in outside investors, keeping its identity front and center.
Competing with names like Fabindia, Nicobar is carving out its own space for folks looking for quality lifestyle products both online and offline.