Nielsen Bengaluru hub uses AI to unify India's media measurement
Business
India's media habits are all over the place: people watch everything from classic TV to streaming apps and digital platforms.
Anil Goel, Nielsen's Global CTO, points out that their Bengaluru hub is leading the charge in using AI and automation to make sense of this chaos.
To keep up, Nielsen blends digital data with traditional panel information, so brands get a clearer picture of who's actually watching what.
Nielsen partners JioStar, $2.15B DoubleVerify buy
Nielsen is teaming up with JioStar to help advertisers on JioHotstar see real numbers on views and audience reach.
Plus, they're set to buy DoubleVerify for $2.15 billion, a move aimed at making ad tracking more reliable and helping brands know their campaigns are actually hitting the right people in India's fast-changing media world.