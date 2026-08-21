Nielsen prepares for AI era shaping personalized content and ads
Business
Nielsen is gearing up for a future where your personal AI agent could pick what shows, videos, and ads you see.
CTO Anil Goel shared that AI now makes it possible to create studio-quality videos in hours instead of weeks, which means way more content, and audiences are getting split across tons of platforms and devices.
Nielsen buys DoubleVerify for $2.15 billion
To keep up with all these scattered viewers, Nielsen is combining its audience panels with first- and third-party data.
They're also buying DoubleVerify for $2.15 billion to help advertisers make sure their ads show up in the right places.
As Goel put it, teaming up with DoubleVerify will give both advertisers and publishers a more comprehensive solution as the media world keeps changing.