Nifty 24,395.85 and Sensex 78,079.96 as midcaps and smallcaps outperform
Thursday was a bit of a rollercoaster for the Indian stock market. The Nifty slipped slightly but bounced back from its low, closing at 24,395.85, while the Sensex managed to finish up by 113.61 points at 78,079.96.
Even with some ups and downs in the main indices, midcap and smallcap stocks quietly outperformed with decent gains.
Astral jumps 9%, Hindalco down 2.99%
Metals and private banks took a hit: Hindalco dropped 2.99%, and the private bank index lost 0.5%.
Meanwhile, real estate stocks climbed by 1%, and consumer durables saw modest growth.
Tata Consumer Products rose 2.69%, but Astral stole the show with a massive 9% jump after posting 51.8% profit growth.
Black Box lands ₹1,240 cr order
Black Box's shares shot up by 7% after landing a huge ₹1,240 crore order, a pretty big deal!
On the flip side, Thyrocare Technologies fell about 6.5% following a major block deal.
And if you're keeping an eye on currency rates: the rupee closed at ₹95.44 per US dollar, down from the previous close of ₹95.33.