Nifty 50 and Sensex rise around 0.5% as sectors rally

Rupee slips to 94.42 versus US$

While the markets were upbeat, the rupee slipped to 94.42 rupees against the US dollar, losing nine paise in early trade on Monday.

This came after a brief recovery from its record low near 97 rupees.

Falling crude oil prices and progress in U.S.-Iran talks helped ease supply worries, offering some relief to emerging market currencies, but pressure on the rupee isn't gone yet.