Nifty 50 at 8 month peak ahead of Diwali trading
Indian stock markets are expected to kick off Wednesday on a high note, with the Nifty 50 riding an eight-month peak before Diwali.
The boost comes from falling crude oil prices and a wave of foreign investment, with GIFT Nifty futures pointing to a strong start.
Foreign funds pour $5.68B into India
Brent crude has slipped to $89.16 per barrel, easing worries about global tensions and making investors more optimistic.
Foreign funds have poured $5.68 billion into Indian shares this month, more than any month since September 2024.
On the business front, Blackstone is buying a 16% stake in IIFL Finance for about $535 million; Kalyan Jewellers's profits soared 64%, while MRF's profits dipped 28% due to higher costs despite solid demand for tires.