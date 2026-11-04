Nifty 50 climbs above 200-day EMA, closes at 23,961

A wave of foreign investment, ₹7,284.03 crore, has poured in thanks to positive vibes about the US government and easing global trade worries.

Sectors like media (up a massive 5.2%), real estate, and metals led the charge, while IT stocks slipped a bit amid concerns over global technology spending and regulatory uncertainty in the US.

Overall, more than twice as many stocks rose than fell, a solid win for market optimism.