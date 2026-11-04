Nifty 50 climbs above 200-day EMA, closes at 23,961
Business
Nifty 50 closed at 23,961 on Wednesday, marking its strongest five-day rally since April and finally climbing above the important 200-day EMA level.
Sensex wasn't far behind either, closing at 77,301.
Foreign inflows ₹7,284.03 cr fuel optimism
A wave of foreign investment, ₹7,284.03 crore, has poured in thanks to positive vibes about the US government and easing global trade worries.
Sectors like media (up a massive 5.2%), real estate, and metals led the charge, while IT stocks slipped a bit amid concerns over global technology spending and regulatory uncertainty in the US.
Overall, more than twice as many stocks rose than fell, a solid win for market optimism.