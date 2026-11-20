Nifty 50 closes at 25,800.6 near January record high
Nifty 50 wrapped up Friday at 25,800.6, just a short jump from its all-time high of 26,373.2 hit on 5 January 2026.
After a rough patch earlier in 2026, this marks a big comeback for the index and shows the market's mood has turned much more positive.
Foreign investors pour ₹1.06T into India
What's driving this surge? Mostly record-breaking investments from foreign investors: ₹1.06 trillion poured into Indian stocks this month alone.
Lower oil prices and global investors moving away from tech and toward India have given markets an extra push.
Plus, as investors closed out their short bets, it helped boost momentum even more.