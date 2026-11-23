Nifty 50 down 1.75% to 25,349.65 as Sensex loses ₹5.17trn
Nifty 50 just had its biggest fall since July, dropping 1.75% to close at 25,349.65 and snapping a four-week run of gains.
Sensex followed suit, falling 1.77% and wiping out ₹5.17 trillion in market value for BSE-listed companies, all in a single day.
Foreign inflows ₹1.3trn since Oct 28
The gap between Nifty and its all-time high has now widened to 3.9%, putting extra pressure on the market.
Most sectors ended lower, especially metals, with Tata Steel sliding after acquisition news.
Even though foreign investors have been buying big since 28 October (₹1.3 trillion worth), there are worries that some might shift their money back to US tech stocks if this trend continues, which could shake things up even more for Indian markets.