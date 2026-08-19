Nifty 50 extends losses 7th consecutive session, drops to 24,114
The stock market had another rough day: Nifty 50 extended losses for the seventh consecutive session, with Sensex slipping over 100 points to 77,139 on Wednesday morning.
Nifty also dropped over 41 points to 24,114 on Wednesday morning.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks couldn't escape the red.
Finance giants fall, IT stocks gain
Finance giants like Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance fell over 1%, while Tata Steel, M&M, L&T, and Asian Paints also took a hit.
On the bright side, IT stocks like HCL Tech and Infosys bucked the trend with gains.
Rising crude oil prices and global bond yields are making things shaky: experts point to Middle East tensions and inflation worries as big reasons.
Still, analysts say India's strong GDP outlook could help markets bounce back soon if key support levels hold.