Nifty 50 firms still pay women less in fiscal 2026
Business
India's biggest companies aren't closing the gender pay gap: five out of every six companies in the Nifty 50 list paid women less than men in fiscal 2026, and things have barely changed since last year.
In fact, the share of such companies was lower than it was in fiscal 2024, according to new data from Economic Times.
Women 27% of Nifty 50 workforce
Only 38% of these companies made any progress on pay parity this year. Most saw further deterioration.
Experts say it's not just about salaries: women make up just 27% of the workforce, mostly in junior roles, and are still rare in leadership positions that pay more.
Regular pay audits and equal opportunities for leadership are being called out as key steps to real change.