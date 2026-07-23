Nifty 50 may open lower as GIFT Nifty down 95

Surging oil prices and a weakening rupee (almost at ₹96.5 per US dollar) are stoking inflation worries.

On Wednesday, Sensex dropped over 700 points and Nifty slipped below the key 24,000 mark.

Investors are also waiting on Infosys's Q1 results later today: those numbers could really sway market sentiment.

Plus, big global updates like the European Central Bank's policy decision and US jobless claims are on everyone's radar as they could add more twists to how markets move next.