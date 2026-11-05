Nifty 50 rally lifts India's market to $5 trillion
Business
India's stock market just crossed the $5 trillion mark, bouncing back with a strong rally.
The Nifty 50 led the charge, climbing nearly 2,000 points since late October, over 7% jump, with every single stock in the index moving up.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also joined in, rising 5% and 3%.
Reliance Industries jumps 12% after earnings
Reliance Industries was a major mover, jumping 12% after its latest earnings update.
Banking stocks and big names like Bajaj Finance and Jio Financial added more fuel to the rally.
Plus, foreign investors made a comeback, pouring over ₹21,000 crore into Indian stocks in just four days, giving an extra boost to market confidence.