Nifty 50 slips 5.75% below 200-day MA amid oil, yields
The Nifty 50 index just slipped 5.75% below its important 200-day moving average, a sign things aren't looking great for the market right now.
This drop is mostly thanks to rising US bond yields, higher oil prices, and growing inflation worries at home.
When the index falls this far below its long-term trend line, it usually means investors are feeling nervous and selling off.
US yields, oil and India's inflation
A few big money issues are making things worse: US Treasury yields jumped from 4.7% to 5%, so people are playing it safe with their cash.
Oil prices shot up past $104.45 a barrel, which could squeeze company profits even more.
Plus, India's retail inflation just hit a 20-month high at 4.82%, raising talk about possible RBI rate hikes, never fun news for investors or anyone watching their wallet.