Nifty 50 slips to 22,600 under 200-week moving average

It's not just local factors: global tensions are adding pressure too. Rising conflict near the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices soaring past $105 a barrel, which could mean higher inflation ahead.

Plus, Kruti Shah, Quant Analyst, Equirus Securities, points out that traders have pulled back on stock futures to their lowest in more than a month, suggesting more selling might be coming.

For now, analysts see support for Nifty around 22,000 to 22,200 and resistance at 23,000.