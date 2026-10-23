Nifty 50 slips to 22,600 under 200-week moving average
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,600 on Friday, dipping under its crucial 200-week moving average.
That's a red flag for traders, as it signals growing caution and hints the market could slide further.
The index is struggling to break above 22,786, and even broader market indicators are showing some strain.
Oil tops $105, stock futures retreat
It's not just local factors: global tensions are adding pressure too. Rising conflict near the Strait of Hormuz has sent oil prices soaring past $105 a barrel, which could mean higher inflation ahead.
Plus, Kruti Shah, Quant Analyst, Equirus Securities, points out that traders have pulled back on stock futures to their lowest in more than a month, suggesting more selling might be coming.
For now, analysts see support for Nifty around 22,000 to 22,200 and resistance at 23,000.