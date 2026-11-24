Nifty-500 posts 32% net profit jump in July-September 2026
Big news from the stock market: Nifty-500 companies just posted a 32% jump in net profit for July-September 2026, the strongest growth they've seen in three years.
This boost came from solid demand and a steady Indian economy, with sales up 25% and EBITDA rising by 24%, even as global challenges lingered.
Nifty-500 metals surge, small caps outpace
Metals absolutely crushed it with a 76% profit spike, while oil and gas were not far behind at 61%, and financials grew by 20%.
Small-cap companies outperformed bigger players, notching a 34% profit rise.
More than 50% of the Nifty-500 companies reported earnings growth of over 15% during the quarter.
Still, input costs and supply chain hiccups remain issues to watch going forward.