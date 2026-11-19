Nifty Bank crosses 62,500 for 1st time on Thursday
Big news for the markets: Nifty Bank just crossed the 62,500 mark for the very first time on Thursday morning.
The jump was fueled by strong buying in banking stocks, especially public sector banks, and a generally upbeat mood across the market.
Investors bullish as PSU index gains
State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were among the banking stocks that helped push the Nifty PSU Bank index, which climbed 1.78%. HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance also helped push things up.
Meanwhile, auto stocks had a great day with Nifty Auto jumping 2.80%, but tech stocks like Infosys and HCL Technologies slipped a bit.
Overall, investors seem pretty confident about banking right now as a strong recovery in the sector continues.