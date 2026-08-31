Nifty Bank up 600+ points in CAS after MSCI rebalancing

NSE's CAS turnover hit the highest since the implementation of CAS of ₹39,717 crore, well above its usual ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,200 crore.

Most of this excitement centered around banks: ICICI Bank and Axis Bank both saw noticeable gains, while SBI and others also climbed.

Stocks like Eternal led turnover thanks to their new MSCI weighting, and several others saw wild price swings as investors scrambled to adjust.