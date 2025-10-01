Nifty Bank zooms past 55,000 as RBI rolls out policies

Major banks see positive movement

The new policies lower how much capital banks need to keep aside for loans to MSMEs and homebuyers, freeing up more cash for lending.

Boards now get more say in managing overlapping businesses—a change that already bumped HDB Financial's stock by 3%.

There are also relaxed limits on lending against shares and IPOs, plus risk-based deposit insurance.

Major players like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank saw their stocks jump 2-2.5%, helping pull the broader market (Nifty 50) close to 24,800.

The ECL rules kick in from April 1, 2027, with a transition period until March 31, 2031—so there's time before everything fully changes.