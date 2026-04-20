Nifty breaks 24,300 resistance, gains 125 and Sensex rises 419 Business Apr 20, 2026

Nifty 50 was up 125.20 points at 24,480.00 on Monday, breaking through a tough resistance zone (24,300-24,400).

Sensex also had a good day, up 419.40 points at 78,912.94, even with global tensions like the U.S.-Iran conflict in the background.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that mid-cap and small-cap stocks did even better, though Nifty is still about 4% below where it was before the recent conflicts.