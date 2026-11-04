Nifty closes above 23,900 as Sensex climbs to 77,301

Strong second-quarter results sent stocks like Alembic Pharma soaring nearly 13%, while Redington, Indo Count, HEG, Fractal Analytics, and Emcure Pharma all rallied around 10%.

On the flip side, Biocon, however, pared its intraday gains to finish with only modest advances, and IT stocks had a rough day.

Meanwhile, V2 Retail dropped almost 10% after lowering its sales growth outlook. The rupee also got a boost against the dollar.