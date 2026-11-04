Nifty closes above 23,900 as Sensex climbs to 77,301
Business
The stock market kept up its momentum on Wednesday, November 4, 2026: Nifty closed above 23,900 for the first time in two months, ending at 23,961.
Sensex also climbed to 77,301.
This marks Nifty's longest winning run since June, with over a 5% jump in recent sessions.
Alembic Pharma surges, peers rally
Strong second-quarter results sent stocks like Alembic Pharma soaring nearly 13%, while Redington, Indo Count, HEG, Fractal Analytics, and Emcure Pharma all rallied around 10%.
On the flip side, Biocon, however, pared its intraday gains to finish with only modest advances, and IT stocks had a rough day.
Meanwhile, V2 Retail dropped almost 10% after lowering its sales growth outlook. The rupee also got a boost against the dollar.