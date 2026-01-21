Nifty could hit 32,000 by December, says market expert
Market veteran and founder of Kedianomics Sushil Kedia thinks the Nifty 50 might jump 28% and reach 32,000 by the end of this year.
Even though markets are shaky right now with lots of panic selling, he feels these rough patches won't last.
According to Kedia, once Nifty crosses 27,800, it's a strong sign things are headed upward.
How to handle the ups and downs
Kedia suggests not getting caught up in short-term predictions or making moves during panic sell-offs—these usually mean a bounce-back is coming rather than a real crash.
He encourages patience and waiting for clarity before investing on bad news.
His main advice: stay calm and think long-term if you want to see real gains from your investments.