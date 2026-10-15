Nifty crosses 23,000 as FIIs sell ₹5,285.37cr, DIIs buy ₹3,319.39cr

On October 15, while the stock market was buzzing and Nifty crossed 23,000, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold off ₹5,285.37 crore worth of Indian shares.

At the same time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought up ₹3,319.39 crore in stocks, basically stepping in as FIIs exited.

It was a busy day with lots of buying and selling on both sides.