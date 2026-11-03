Nifty crosses 23,500 as Reliance Industries rallies and crude slumps
Business
Nifty 50 just crossed the 23,500 mark on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries's shares shooting up after strong earnings and a big drop in crude oil prices.
By 9:21am. Nifty was up 0.64% from the previous day's close.
Sensex hits 76,311.29 with ₹3,114cr inflows
Sensex also climbed, hitting 76,311.29, up nearly 0.82%.
The main drivers? Reliance's impressive results and Brent crude falling almost 7% overnight as tensions between the US and Iran cooled off.
Foreign investors bought in heavily (₹3,114 crore), but analysts are still keeping an eye out for global risks that could shake things up again.