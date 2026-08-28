Nifty crosses 24,100 as it rally lifts Sensex to 77,099.07
Indian stock markets bounced back on Friday, thanks mostly to a strong surge in IT shares.
The Sensex was trading at 77,099.07, up 165.48 points, at 12.44pm. The Nifty crossed the 24,100 mark.
Both indices recovered from earlier lows as investors kept an eye on a key US Federal Reserve speech expected later today.
TCS soars almost 4%
The IT sector was the star of the day: Nifty IT jumped nearly 3%, led by TCS soaring almost 4% after NVIDIA's impressive results boosted global tech stocks. HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra also posted solid gains.
Meanwhile, metal and financial stocks struggled; Tata Steel dropped over 1% and ICICI Bank, along with Bajaj Finserv, slipped too.
On the BSE, slightly more stocks advanced than declined (2,154 vs. 1,906), while the rupee stayed above ₹95.50 per dollar as everyone waits for signals from Warsh's Jackson Hole speech.