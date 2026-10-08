Nifty drops 371 points to 22,231 lowest since April 2025
Business
Nifty took a sharp fall on Thursday, October 8, 2026, dropping 371 points to close at 22,231, the lowest since April last year.
This marks two straight days of declines and puts the index more than 10% below its August high.
Key support levels were broken, signaling extra pressure on the market.
Broad selloff wipes nearly ₹13L/cr
It wasn't just Nifty: every sector ended in the red, with metals, realty, media, and auto stocks hit hardest.
Midcap and small-cap indices also slid. The overall market lost nearly ₹13 lakh crore in value over two days.
Rising oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed heavily. Only a few stocks like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank managed to stay positive.