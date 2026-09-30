Nifty ends at 22,716 after worst September in 25 years
Business
After its worst September in 25 years (dropping nearly 7%), the Nifty index is eyeing a fresh start this October, closing at 22,716.
The Nifty Bank followed suit, ending at 54,260.
Meanwhile, US markets slipped slightly as Treasury yields climbed, with the Dow Jones down by 0.26%.
India foreign outflows ₹9,980.22 cr
Oil prices eased as worries about West Asian supply faded, with Brent crude falling to around $103 a barrel.
In India, foreign investors pulled out ₹9,980.22 crore from stocks, but domestic investors stepped in and bought up ₹6,952.71 crore.
Asian markets stayed upbeat overall, and Gift Nifty hints at a steady opening for Indian markets.