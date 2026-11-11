Nifty expected to open over 300 points higher at 25,340
Indian stock markets are gearing up for a strong start this Wednesday, with the Nifty expected to open over 300 points higher at around 25,340.
The main reasons? Crude oil prices have dropped, and foreign investors are bringing their money back into Indian stocks.
Cheaper crude and foreign investors buy
Cheaper crude means lower energy costs and less pressure from inflation, which is good news for companies and consumers alike.
After selling off in October, foreign investors are now turning into net buyers, giving the market an extra boost.