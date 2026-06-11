Nifty falls 53 points as Sensex slips on global worries
Markets had a bumpy Thursday: Nifty dropped 53 points to close at 23,161.60, and Sensex slipped by 150 points to settle at 73,832.55.
Global worries like higher US inflation and Middle East tensions weighed heavy early on, pushing Nifty below the key 23,100 mark before it recovered a bit.
Pharma private banks and media rally
Pharma, private banks, and media stocks managed gains (up 0.5% to 2%), while IT, PSU Bank, Realty, and Energy sectors lost ground.
ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers; Infosys and Adani Ports landed in the loser column.
On the broader front: midcaps and small caps underperformed.
Zee Entertainment jumped 8% after announcing a big fundraising plan; PPAP Automotive soared by 20% thanks to a new partnership deal.
The rupee also weakened, down by 48 paise against the US dollar amid all this market turbulence.