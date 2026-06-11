Nifty falls 53 points as Sensex slips on global worries

Pharma private banks and media rally

Pharma, private banks, and media stocks managed gains (up 0.5% to 2%), while IT, PSU Bank, Realty, and Energy sectors lost ground.

ICICI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers; Infosys and Adani Ports landed in the loser column.

On the broader front: midcaps and small caps underperformed.

Zee Entertainment jumped 8% after announcing a big fundraising plan; PPAP Automotive soared by 20% thanks to a new partnership deal.

The rupee also weakened, down by 48 paise against the US dollar amid all this market turbulence.