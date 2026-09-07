Nifty falls below 24,000 for 4th straight weekly decline

Nifty ended last week at 23,897.7, logging its fourth straight weekly drop and falling below the key 24,000 mark.

If it stays under 23,800, analysts see more downside toward 23,500 to 23,600.

Bulls need a move above 24,200 to turn things around.

Over in Bank Nifty land, buying on dips near 56,400 is suggested, but expect resistance at 58,000.