Nifty falls for 5th day as Sensex drops 281 points
Business
India's stock markets had another rough Monday: Sensex dropped 281 points (0.36%) to 77,728.16, while Nifty slid 78 points (0.32%) to finish at 24,287.65.
This marks five days in a row of losses for Nifty, with Nifty down over 1% overall.
Midcaps and smallcaps inch higher
While the big names struggled, midcap and smallcap stocks actually edged up a bit. Still, more stocks fell than rose on the BSE today.
In the Nifty 50 pack, most companies lost ground, especially tech giants like HCL Tech and Infosys, but Hindalco and Tata Steel stood out as gainers.
Market mood was shaped by company results and global uncertainties.