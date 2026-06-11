Nifty IT crashes over 2%; HCL, Infosys lead fall

Market performance

Nifty IT index was trading at 27,595

At the time of writing, the Nifty IT index was trading at 27,595 after a fall of 2.4%. The sector has notably underperformed against the benchmark Nifty 50 index which was down by only 0.5% at 23,099 points. Major tech stocks such as HCL Technologies and Infosys have been among those leading this decline with their shares falling by up to 3.5%.