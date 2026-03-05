Nifty IT drops 1.5% as AI threatens future revenues

Tech is a huge part of India's stock market, and changes in the industry affect everyone from job seekers to investors. Kotak Institutional Equities just lowered its growth outlook for global IT to 4-5% per year for the next decade and warned that rapid advances in AI could hurt future revenues even more than expected.

Earnings estimates for top tech firms cut by up to 3%

Kotak cut its earnings estimates for top tech firms by up to 3% and slashed target prices by as much as 28%.

Still, they see some bright spots: Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra are recommended for strong cash flow, while Coforge and Hexaware stand out among mid-sized players.

Basically—AI is shaking things up fast, but there are still smart ways to play the tech game.