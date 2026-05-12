Nifty IT falls 2.86% as Indian tech faces global uncertainty

Sector down over 8% amid caution

Infosys fell 3.24% and TCS slipped 2.76%, while other firms like Tech Mahindra and Wipro also lost ground.

The whole sector has dropped over 8% this past month, with many stocks near their 52-week lows.

Even though a weaker rupee usually helps India's export-focused IT firms, worries about slower growth worldwide are keeping investors cautious for now.