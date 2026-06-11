Nifty IT index drops 2.4% on AI worries, global slump Business Jun 11, 2026

The Nifty IT index took a hit, dropping 2.4% to 27,595 on Thursday and landing as the day's worst-performing sector.

Fresh worries about how AI might affect IT companies' growth, along with weak global tech stocks, drove the decline.

Meanwhile, the main Nifty 50 index slipped just 0.5% to 23,099.